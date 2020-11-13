Berlin Confirms Commitment to Open Skies Treaty, Non-Disclosure of Data

Germany is committed to the Open Skies Treaty, including to the provision obligating signatories not to disclose information about flights, the German Foreign Ministry assured Sputnik on Friday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow would ask its partners in the treaty to legally guarantee that they will not transmit information on flights over Russia to the United States after Washington's withdrawal from the deal.

"The Open Skies Treaty envisions non-disclosure of data obtained under the treaty to third countries. The Federal government is committed to the letter and intent of the Open Skies Treaty. The German government has already notified Russia of this," the German Foreign Ministry's spokesman said.