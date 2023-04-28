UrduPoint.com

Berlin Confirms Delivery Of Nearly 80 Leopard 1 Tanks To Kiev To Start In Mid-2023

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 07:09 PM

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius reiterated one more time on Friday that Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark would start delivering up to 80 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine in the middle of 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius reiterated one more time on Friday that Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark would start delivering up to 80 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine in the middle of 2023.

Earlier in April, over 100 Ukrainian troops started training to operate Leopard 1A5 tanks.

"Deliveries of up to 80 Leopard 1 battle tanks will begin in the middle of the year," Pistorius told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

The German defense chief also recalled that during the recent meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Ramstein base in Germany, the parties had also agreed to create a maintenance center for Leopard 2 tanks in Poland.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev. In March, Ukraine received the 14 Challenger 2 and 18 Leopard 2 tanks promised earlier by the United Kingdom and Germany respectively.

