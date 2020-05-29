Berlin Confirms Hacker Attack-Related Sanctions on Russia Envision EU Entry Restrictions

The German Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Adebahr, confirmed on Friday that the cybersanctions related to the 2015 hacker attack on the Bundestag in which Berlin believes a Russian national was involved envision assets freeze and restrictions on European Union entry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The German Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Adebahr, confirmed on Friday that the cybersanctions related to the 2015 hacker attack on the Bundestag in which Berlin believes a Russian national was involved envision assets freeze and restrictions on European Union entry.

On Thursday, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry and told that the German prosecution had issued an international arrest warrant for Russian citizen Dmitry Badin, suspected of participating in a hacker attack on the Bundestag in the spring of 2015. Berlin believes Badin was an employee of a Russian military intelligence agency at the moment of the attack.

Germany plans to activate cybersanctions on Russia in connection with this case. At the same time, Moscow insists Berlin has not provided any evidence.

"In yesterday's press release, we said we would activate the process of creating a sanctions list under the cybersanctions regime. The EU cybersanctions regime exists since May 2019. It has not been applied yet ... This regime enables assets freeze and entry restrictions for both individuals and organizations. This is the process we are launching," Adebahr said at a briefing.