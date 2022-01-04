UrduPoint.com

Berlin Confirms Meeting Of Russian, German, French Foreign Policy Advisers On January 6

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 06:07 PM

Berlin Confirms Meeting of Russian, German, French Foreign Policy Advisers on January 6

Russian, German, and French foreign policy advisers will meet for consultations on January 6, the German cabinet told Sputnik on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Russian, German, and French foreign policy advisers will meet for consultations on January 6, the German cabinet told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The meeting of advisers of Germany, France, and Russia is scheduled for January 6," a spokesperson said.

On Monday, a source from the Russian presidency told Sputnik that Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak is set to meet with German Chancellery's Foreign Policy Adviser Jens Ploetner and French Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonne in Moscow on Thursday.

The meeting will be staged at Russia's invitation, the source noted.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia France German Germany January From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Abbottabad admin seals private school for violatin ..

Abbottabad admin seals private school for violating winter vacation schedule

2 minutes ago
 Widespread rain forecast for several areas in KP

Widespread rain forecast for several areas in KP

2 minutes ago
 AJK PM urges UNSC to implement Jan 5 resolution on ..

AJK PM urges UNSC to implement Jan 5 resolution on Kashmir

2 minutes ago
 Two books of poet Ayaz Gul launched

Two books of poet Ayaz Gul launched

2 minutes ago
 Additional IGP Karachi issues advisory for police ..

Additional IGP Karachi issues advisory for police during rains

2 minutes ago
 Haleem issues white paper on performance of Sindh ..

Haleem issues white paper on performance of Sindh Health Department

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.