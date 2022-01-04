Berlin Confirms Meeting of Russian, German, French Foreign Policy Advisers on January 6

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian, German, and French foreign policy advisers will meet for consultations on January 6, the German cabinet told Sputnik on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Russian, German, and French foreign policy advisers will meet for consultations on January 6, the German cabinet told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The meeting of advisers of Germany, France, and Russia is scheduled for January 6," a spokesperson said.

On Monday, a source from the Russian presidency told Sputnik that Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak is set to meet with German Chancellery's Foreign Policy Adviser Jens Ploetner and French Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonne in Moscow on Thursday.

The meeting will be staged at Russia's invitation, the source noted.