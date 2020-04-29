Berlin Confirms Normandy Four Foreign Ministers' Video Conference Scheduled for Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The video conference of the Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany) foreign ministers will be held on Thursday, in the second half of the day, and will focus on the implementation of the previously made decisions by the Trilateral Contact Group, the German Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Rainer Breul, said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The video conference of the Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany) foreign ministers will be held on Thursday, in the second half of the day, and will focus on the implementation of the previously made decisions by the Trilateral Contact Group, the German Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Rainer Breul, said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that the video conference would be held on April 30.

"I want to say that the Normandy-format ministerial, which German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has already announced, will take place tomorrow, in the second half of the day," Breul said.

The talks will focus on COVID-19, apart from other things, he added.

"It will chiefly focus on the consistent implementation of the agreements, reached at the summit in Paris, by the Trilateral Contact Group. The coronavirus pandemic, which has affected the east of Ukraine, will also be discussed," Breul specified.

The latest Normandy Four top-level summit, held in Paris in early December, resulted in a joint communique outlining the next steps in the peace process. The four leaders confirmed their commitment to an "all for all" prisoner exchange between Donbas and Kiev, to a ceasefire, and to coordination of new areas for troops and forces disengagement.