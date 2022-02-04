Berlin Confirms Scholz, Biden Will Discuss Ukraine, European Security on February 7

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden will discuss economic ties, tensions around Ukraine, European security, and other issues during their talks in Washington on February 7, the German cabinet said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"The joint meeting will be devoted to bilateral and economic relations, the Ukrainian conflict, European security, the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic and climate policy," the statement read.

The meeting will be followed by a joint press conference, it added.