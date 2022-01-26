Berlin Confirms Scholz Will Visit Washington in February - Government Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The German cabinet confirms that Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Washington in February, a government spokesperson told Ria Novosti on Wednesday but did not provide other details.

"I can confirm that Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Washington in February," the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, Bild reported that Scholz will meet with US President Joe Biden in Washington on February 7.