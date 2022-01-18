Berlin Considers Concentration of Russian Military Near Ukraine Threat - Baerbock

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Berlin considers the concentration of Russian soldiers near the border with Ukraine a threat, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

"In recent weeks, more than a hundred thousand Russian troops and military equipment have been concentrated in the vicinity of Ukraine for no apparent reason, and it's hard not to see this as a threat," Baerbock said after her meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.