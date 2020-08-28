Berlin court allows 'anti-corona' demo to go ahead

A Berlin court on Friday overturned a ban against a planned demo of coronavirus sceptics, with police planning to turn out in force to ensure protesters comply with virus safety regulations

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :A Berlin court on Friday overturned a ban against a planned demo of coronavirus sceptics, with police planning to turn out in force to ensure protesters comply with virus safety regulations.

Berlin city authorities earlier decided not to allow the Saturday demo to go ahead, fearing that the estimated 22,000 protesters would not stay the recommended 1.5 metres apart or comply with regulations on face masks.

The decision sparked outrage from demo organisers and their supporters who flooded social media with angry messages vowing to defy the ban, with some even calling for violence.

Berlin's administrative court sided with the demonstrators, saying there was no indication organisers would "deliberately ignore" social distancing rules and endanger public health.

The court also criticised city officials for banning the demo without considering alternatives like a change of venue or allowing a smaller crowd size.

The court ruling can still be appealed.

Several groups intend to stage counter-demonstrations to the "anti-corona"protest.