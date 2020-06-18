Berlin Court Confirms Receiving Case Against Russian Accused of Killing Georgian National

A spokeswoman for the highest state court in Berlin confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that the court had received materials related to the case against a Russian national accused of killing a Georgian citizen in Berlin in August 2019

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) A spokeswoman for the highest state court in Berlin confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that the court had received materials related to the case against a Russian national accused of killing a Georgian citizen in Berlin in August 2019.

German prosecutors said earlier in the day they had sent to court the case against the Russian accused of killing 40-year-old Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili.

"I can confirm that the court has received the materials of the prosecution. I cannot say anything regarding the exact deadline for studying it yet. Materials will now undergo a check. The prosecution has to officially address the parties to the process, the deadline for the response will be determined, and then the court will decide whether we need to bring this accusation in action ," Lisa Jani said.