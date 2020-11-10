Berlin Court Hears Witness Testimonies During Khangoshvili Murder Case

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) A Berlin court on Tuesday heard eyewitness testimonies in the murder case of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian national with alleged ties to terrorist groups, who was gunned down in the city last year.

Khangoshvili was shot in the Tiergarten park in Berlin in August 2019. A hearing on the case began earlier in October. German investigators claimed that the suspect, a Russian national, had been ordered to murder Khangoshvili by the "Russian government agencies." Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow had discussed the extradition of Khangoshvili with Berlin informally, but the request was denied.

The court was presented with audio recordings of phone calls to the police from bystanders in the park, as well as clients and staff of a local cafe. According to them, a person on a bicycle shot twice at another man.

He took the first shot while still on the bicycle and the second while standing on the ground. After the killing, he rode away into the park. The shooter is said to have had black hair and worn gray or black clothes, as well as dark glasses. Some say he was also wearing a cap or a hood. He is also said to have had a gray or dark knapsack.

The eyewitnesses were shocked by what they had seen and thus most of them were unable to tell in which direction the man rode off. One caller claimed that the killer rode toward Berlin's central railway station.

Per Sputnik sources in the Russian security agencies, Khangoshvili was an active participant of the terrorist underground in the Northern Caucasus and was involved in organizing the attack on a school in Beslan in 2004, which resulted in the deaths of 334 people, including 186 children.