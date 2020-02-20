UrduPoint.com
Berlin Court Jails Three Over 100-kg Gold Coin Heist

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:42 PM

Berlin court jails three over 100-kg gold coin heist

A Berlin court sentenced three men to multi-year jail sentences on Thursday for the spectacular theft of a 100-kilogram (220-lb) gold coin from one of the German capital's museums

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :A Berlin court sentenced three men to multi-year jail sentences on Thursday for the spectacular theft of a 100-kilogram (220-lb) gold coin from one of the German capital's museums.

State court judges jailed two men aged 23 and 21, for four years and six months each.

A 21-year-old security guard at the museum received a sentence of three years and four months, while a fourth defendant was cleared of all charges.

Police have found no trace of the 100-kilogram (220-pound) Canadian coin since the late-night heist in March 2017 from the Bode Museum, located close to Chancellor Angela Merkel's Berlin apartment.

The "Big Maple Leaf", one of five minted in 2007, is considered the world's second-largestgold coin after the one-tonne Australian Kangaroo issued in 2012.

