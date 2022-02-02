Berlin Court May Fast-Track Review of RT DE Complaint Against Broadcast Ban - Regulator

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The administrative court of Berlin may fast-track the review of a complaint by the RT DE Productions company over a ban on the RT DE broadcaster in Germany, a spokeswoman for the MAAB media regulator for Berlin and the state of Brandenburg, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the country's commission for media registration and oversight announced having banned RT DE from broadcasting in Germany, saying that the channel does not have a license.

"RT DE Productions Gmbh may ask Berlin's administrative court to review the conclusion of the media regulator Berlin-Brandenburg (MAAB). This could also be done through a fast-tracked review procedure.

The court will check MAAB's conclusion and either sustain or rescind it," Anneke Plas said.

The launch of RT DE has been surrounded by controversy in the European Union. In August, RT DE was refused a broadcasting license in Luxembourg after reportedly receiving some data from the German authorities. In September, YouTube removed two RT DE channels without the right of recovery for alleged "violations of community rules."

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, following talks with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, that Moscow did not want to create any obstacles to the work of German journalists in Russia, but may be forced to do so if the clampdown on Russian media continues.