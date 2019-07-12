UrduPoint.com
Berlin Court Rules To Repatriate IS Militant's Wife, Kids To Germany From Syria - Reports

Fri 12th July 2019 | 01:50 AM

Berlin Court Rules to Repatriate IS Militant's Wife, Kids to Germany From Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The Administrative Court of Berlin ruled for the first time that the German government was obliged to return the relatives of a militant of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) to Germany, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Thursday.

By a court ruling, the German Foreign Ministry is obliged to immediately identify the three young children who are now in Al-Hawl refugee camp in northeastern Syria and then ensure their return with their mother to Germany, the newspaper said.

The court's ruling states that the mother of the children is from Lower Saxony, and the children can "directly" refer to the constitutional right to state protection.

During the investigation, the ministry stated that it was ready to take children, who are now eight, seven and two years old from the camp with terrible humanitarian conditions, but argued that it was not obligated to help their mother to return from Syria to Germany, since radicalized wives of militants pose security risks.

The court decided to leave open the fundamental legal question whether adult IS supporters must be returned to Germany by the government. However, it ruled in this particular case that an "isolated return" of the children is not possible, and the mother must also be brought to Germany.

The case was initiated by Hanoverian lawyer Dirk Schoenian, who welcomed the court's ruling. The Foreign Ministry said it would study the court's decision thoroughly before either commenting or acting on it.

