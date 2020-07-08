UrduPoint.com
Berlin Court Sentences Killer Of Ex-German President's Son To 12 Years In Prison

Wed 08th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Berlin's regional court on Wednesday sentenced the man accused of killing physician Fritz von Weizsacker, the son of late German President Richard von Weizsacker, to 12 years of imprisonment and compulsory treatment in a psychiatric hospital.

Last November, Fritz von Weizsacker was attacked with a knife after giving a lecture at the Schlosspark Hospital in Berlin. The ex-president's son died from stab wounds, and another person was injured. The attacker was 57-year-old Gregor S., who, according to investigators, suffered from a mental disorder.

"The Criminal Chamber, composed of judges and jurors of the Berlin Land Court, today sentenced 57-year-old Gregor S. for murder and attempted murder with grievous bodily harm to 12 years in prison, and at the same time ordered him to be placed in a psychiatric hospital," the court said in a press release.

According to the court, the killer acted out of revenge for the alleged involvement of the late president in the production of raw materials for Agent Orange, the deadly toxin used by the US military in Vietnam. But since the former leader died in 2015, "the accused projected his hatred on the family of the deceased, that had nothing to do with this case."

The press release added that the charges against Gregor S. provided for life sentences as punishment. However, taking into account that the defendant's ability to control his behavior was significantly weakened due to a mental disorder, the court sentenced him to 12 years in prison and decided to place him in a psychiatric hospital.

The court's verdict can be appealed within a week.

