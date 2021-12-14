A Berlin court will issue its ruling on the case of murder of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian citizen of Chechen descent, on Wednesday, DPA reported on Tuesday, citing presiding judge Olaf Arnoldi

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) A Berlin court will issue its ruling on the case of murder of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian citizen of Chechen descent, on Wednesday, DPA reported on Tuesday, citing presiding judge Olaf Arnoldi.

Arnoldi said about this during hearings on Tuesday.

In August 2019, Khangoshvili was shot dead in Berlin's Tiergarten park. The suspect is Russian citizen Vadim Sokolov.