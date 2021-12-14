UrduPoint.com

Berlin Court To Issue Ruling On Case Of Khangoshvili's Murder On Wednesday - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 06:42 PM

Berlin Court to Issue Ruling on Case of Khangoshvili's Murder on Wednesday - Reports

A Berlin court will issue its ruling on the case of murder of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian citizen of Chechen descent, on Wednesday, DPA reported on Tuesday, citing presiding judge Olaf Arnoldi

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) A Berlin court will issue its ruling on the case of murder of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian citizen of Chechen descent, on Wednesday, DPA reported on Tuesday, citing presiding judge Olaf Arnoldi.

Arnoldi said about this during hearings on Tuesday.

In August 2019, Khangoshvili was shot dead in Berlin's Tiergarten park. The suspect is Russian citizen Vadim Sokolov.

