Berlin Declines To Comment On Alleged Talks On Saving Nord Stream 2 With US

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 06:54 PM

Berlin Declines to Comment on Alleged Talks on Saving Nord Stream 2 With US

The German Finance Ministry is not commenting on alleged talks to save the Nord Stream 2 project for Russian gas pipeline with the United States, the ministry's representative said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The German Finance Ministry is not commenting on alleged talks to save the Nord Stream 2 project for Russian gas pipeline with the United States, the ministry's representative said Monday.

Last week, Die Zeit newspaper reported that the German government offered the United States a deal in exchange for Washington giving up sanctions against the pipeline project.

Berlin reportedly offered to pay for two terminals for the US gas in Germany.

"I cannot tell you anything about the current state of things," the representative told a briefing, when asked if the ministry would admit that there was such an offer.

