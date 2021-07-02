(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The German Federal Foreign Office on Friday declined to comment on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's remark about recent counterterrorism operation in his country.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko said that Minsk had something to say to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and some other high-ranking officials after completing a large-scale counterterrorism operation, carried out by special services.

"I do not want to make a statement on these remarks. Lukashenko just spoke his mind. We have nothing to add to this," ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse told a briefing.

When asked clarifying questions, she said that the ministry "does not comment on Lukashenko's statements."

The ministry did not comment on the detention of German citizens either, saying there is nothing to report on.