UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Declines To Comment On Lukashenko's Remark About Anti-Terror Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Berlin Declines to Comment on Lukashenko's Remark About Anti-Terror Operation

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The German Federal Foreign Office on Friday declined to comment on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's remark about recent counterterrorism operation in his country.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko said that Minsk had something to say to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and some other high-ranking officials after completing a large-scale counterterrorism operation, carried out by special services.

"I do not want to make a statement on these remarks. Lukashenko just spoke his mind. We have nothing to add to this," ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse told a briefing.

When asked clarifying questions, she said that the ministry "does not comment on Lukashenko's statements."

The ministry did not comment on the detention of German citizens either, saying there is nothing to report on.

Related Topics

Foreign Office German Minsk Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

Russia&#039;s COVID-19 deaths climb to new pandemi ..

35 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic l ..

39 minutes ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

1 hour ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.84 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s death toll from coronavirus crosses 4 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.