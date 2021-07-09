UrduPoint.com
Berlin Demands Minsk Release Detained Belarusian Journalists

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Germany is demanding that Belarus should set free journalists detained during recent raids on a media house, Foreign Office spokesperson Rainer Breul said on Friday. 

"We firmly condemn this political intimidation of independent media and Belarusian citizens.

Belarusian state agencies must respect basic rights, including interests of the media, and free detained journalists," he told a press conference.

Belarus' investigative committee has confirmed that the chief editor of a prominent opposition newspaper Nasha Niva was detained alongside three other people on Thursday on suspicion that they distributed prohibited information.

