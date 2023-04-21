UrduPoint.com

Berlin Denies Plans To Withdraw Patriot Systems From Poland, Slovakia In Short Term

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Berlin Denies Plans to Withdraw Patriot Systems From Poland, Slovakia in Short Term

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Media reports about Germany's intention to withdraw its Patriot air defense systems from Poland and Slovakia in the short term are false, since such complexes are currently needed to protect the NATO allies' eastern borders, German Defense Ministry spokesman Arne Collatz said on Friday.

German media group Funke reported earlier in the day that Berlin allegedly intended to disband its Patriot air defense units on the eastern borders of Poland and Slovakia already in 2023, after the expiry of the relevant agreements.

"Somewhat confusing messages about our defense systems in Poland and Slovakia were distributed this morning. Messages of that form were of a spurious nature and based on incorrect answers from our side to media requests. We emphasize that there have been no political decisions on the redeployment and on the dates of the redeployment of the air defense systems," Collatz told reporters during a cabinet briefing.

The spokesman specified that the redeployment idea had been based on old plans by the German Office for Defense Planning, but they would require approval from the German government and NATO allies in any case.

"These systems are definitely essential for the protection of our eastern flank, at least until the scheduled date," Collatz added.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will discuss this issue with the NATO allies during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein group, later on Friday, the spokesman said.

Shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, a Dutch-German air and missile defense task force decided to deploy a Patriot detachment in Slovakia as part of efforts to reinforce NATO's eastern flank. Berlin also offered Warsaw three of its Patriot units after a Ukrainian missile fell in Poland and killed two people in November 2022.

More Stories From World

