Berlin Disappointed With COP25 Climate Conference Results - German Government

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The German government is disappointed with the results of the 25th UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid as the initial expectations were higher, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

"The German government shares the disappointment of many people following the summit in Madrid. We have announced this, and we would like more serious results," Seibert said at a briefing.

He added that, despite "intensive discussion" the participants failed to agree "on such an open topic as market mechanisms to protect the economy, which could be used by developing countries." According to Seibert, the summit did not result in specific steps to implement the Paris Climate Agreement.

The COP25 was held from December 2-13 in the Spanish capital of Madrid. The delegates from about 200 countries passed declarations calling for a cut of greenhouse gas emissions and assistance to developing states in tackling climate issues. However, the parties failed to agree on a mechanism for implementing Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which outlines the rules for a new global carbon market system and remains a major stumbling block for the Paris deal to become fully operational.

In addition, the rules of regulating international projects for sustainable development within the Paris deal on climate change were blocked by Brazil, China and India.