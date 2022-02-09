Berlin Discussing Security Guarantees for Russia With Allies - German Cabinet

Berlin has been discussing the issue of security guarantees for Russia in close dialogue with its allies, including France, the European Union and the United States, German Federal Government Deputy Spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said on Wednesday

"As it has become clear in recent weeks, we are in the closest dialogue with our allies - with France, with partners in the European Union, especially closely with the United States... You must assume that all the initiatives that now go hand in hand are also closely connected and agreed upon," Buchner said at a briefing.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

According to the French leader, the presidents managed to find common ground concerning Ukraine and agreed to have a phone conversation soon. On Tuesday, Macron also met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kiev.

Moscow published its security suggestions for NATO and the United States in late 2021 as tensions flared up around Ukraine. Moscow specifically requested guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia, to which Washington has replied by insisting it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open-door policy shut. The US and NATO have submitted their responses to the proposals, which Moscow is�still analyzing before deciding on the next step.�