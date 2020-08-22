UrduPoint.com
Berlin Doctors Treating Navalny Expected To Make Statement On Monday - Hospital

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 09:13 PM

Berlin Doctors Treating Navalny Expected to Make Statement on Monday - Hospital

The first statement by physicians treating Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny at the Charite hospital in Berlin is expected to be issued on Monday, hospital spokeswoman Manuela Zingl told Sputnik on Saturday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The first statement by physicians treating Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny at the Charite hospital in Berlin is expected to be issued on Monday, hospital spokeswoman Manuela Zingl told Sputnik on Saturday.

The 44-year-old blogger fell ill on a flight to Moscow and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk, where he went into a coma on Thursday. His family and friends asked for him to be transported to a Berlin clinic. He was airlifted to Germany and admitted to the Charite hospital earlier on Saturday.

"A statement of the attending physicians can be made on Monday," Zingl said.

According to the spokeswoman, over coronavirus-related restrictions, the format of the statement � whether it will be a press conference or a written statement � is currently being discussed.

"Diagnostic evaluation is currently underway. It is impossible to say yet how long it will last," Zingl added.

Navalny's associates believe that the politician was poisoned, most likely after drinking a cup of tea at the airport in Tomsk. However, Omsk doctors considered a metabolic dysfunction and a plunge in sugar level to be the main diagnosis.

Jaka Bizilj, the founder of the Berlin-based Cinema for Peace Foundation that organized Navalny's transportation, told Bild newspaper that Navalny's condition was stable upon arrival in Berlin earlier on Saturday.

Navalny's family is expected to make a statement in the coming days after receiving additional information about the health of the Russian opposition figure.

