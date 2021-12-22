UrduPoint.com

Berlin Does Everything To Make RT Satellite Broadcasting In State Impossible - Zakharova

Wed 22nd December 2021

Berlin, having no legal grounds, is doing everything to make the broadcasting of Russia's RT DE channel via satellite impossible, which is a direct obstacle to the work of journalists, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

Last week, the head of German media regulator MABB, Eva Flecken, announced the start of an investigation against the RT broadcaster due to the launch of a program in German allegedly without a broadcast license in Germany. According to DPA news agency, the result of such an investigation could theoretically be a ban on broadcasting, and a fine of up to 500,000 Euros (over $565,000).

"Germany is doing everything to block and not just suspend, but to make broadcasting of the RT DE via satellite impossible. This is direct interference in the work of journalists. This is not just interference, it is obstruction of the work of journalists in the most rude way," Zakharova told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube, adding that Berlin "has no legal grounds for this."

"There simply cannot be any (legal grounds)," the diplomat said.

