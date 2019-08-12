UrduPoint.com
Berlin Does Not Confirm Meeting With French, US Representatives On Ukraine In UNSC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 03:10 PM

Berlin Does Not Confirm Meeting With French, US Representatives on Ukraine in UNSC

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) The German Foreign Ministry did not confirm the meeting of Minister Heiko Maas with his French counterpart and US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker on UN Security Council sidelines.

"I can't tell you anything about this at the moment. Of course, there will be negotiations on the [UN Security Council] sidelines, but I can't confirm such a meeting," German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebar said at a briefing.

