Berlin Does Not Deny German Intelligence Could Have Access to Novichok - Lawmaker

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The German government did not explicitly deny that the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) had access to the Novichok nerve agent, the authorities chose not to respond to the lawmakers' request for information about this, the member of the German parliament with the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Petr Bystron, told Sputnik.

In 2018, Bystron asked the German government for clarification, based on a journalistic investigation, which suggested that the BND got the formula for the Novichok in the 1990s from a Russian defector. Germany reportedly shared the information with the US, the UK and several other NATO allies. Berlin has never admitted to this operation.

"In 2018, the federal government cited confidentiality when it refused to respond to my question about whether the BND had Novichok, as per the publication in Zeit and Sueddeutsche Zeitung on May 15, 2018.

At the very least, this leads to the conclusion that the government was unwilling or unable to refute this," Bystron said.

Last week, Berlin claimed that Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is being treated in a German hospital, was poisoned with a Novichok-type nerve agent. The doctors in Russia, where he was initially hospitalized, said there were no traces of poison in his system and suggested that the sudden metabolic dysfunction may have caused him to collapse.

Russia has repeatedly called on Germany to share its information about the case. According to the Kremlin, the preliminary investigation has already begun in Russia and would become a full-blown probe if the poisoning was confirmed.