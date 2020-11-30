Berlin Donates 20 Portable Ventilators to Ukraine Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - German Embassy

Germany has donated 20 portable ventilators to the Ukrainian armed forces, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the press service of the German embassy in Kiev said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Germany has donated 20 portable ventilators to the Ukrainian armed forces, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the press service of the German embassy in Kiev said on Monday.

"The Bundeswehr [Gemany's armed forces] has donated medical supplies and equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces worth about 130,000 Euros [$156,000] ...

Especially important are 20 portable ventilators, which can save lives in critical cases, and rescuers can use them flexibly if necessary. Among donated items, there are FFP 2 respirators, goggles, disinfectants and protective gloves for the daily needs of the hospital," the embassy said on Facebook.

The embassy noted that the German Armed Forces regularly provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

To date, Ukraine has confirmed 722,679 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 12,213, according to the World Health Organization.