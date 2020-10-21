UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Expands Special Services' Surveillance Powers On Social Networks To Fight Extremism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 08:29 PM

Berlin Expands Special Services' Surveillance Powers on Social Networks to Fight Extremism

The German government has approved a bill that will enable the country's special services to access correspondence on social networks as part of their fight against right-wing extremism, German deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The German government has approved a bill that will enable the country's special services to access correspondence on social networks as part of their fight against right-wing extremism, German deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said on Wednesday.

"The government has approved today Interior Minister [Horst Seehofer]'s bill that amends the legislation on protecting the constitution. The bill suggests amending the rights of the intelligence service to investigate serious threats to our rule of law and free order. The clearly defined goal of the bill is to improve the fight against right-wing extremism and right-wing terrorism," Demmer said at a briefing.

According to the government, to detect serious threats in a timely manner, the authority for the constitution's protection needs relevant powers that, among other things, allow special services to receive information from messenger services, the spokeswoman stated.

Interior Ministry spokesman Steve Alter, in turn, explained that the bill envisages tracking the correspondence of those people who "create a serious threat to democracy by their behavior," such as terrorists and violent extremists.

Germany is attaching great importance to the fight against far-right extremism. Within the context, earlier this year, the government established a special committee tasked with implementing counter-extremist measures developed by the government last October. These measures came on the heels of two notorious hate crimes in 2019: a shooting attack on a synagogue in the city of Halle in October and the murder of a pro-refugee municipal official in the city of Kassel in June.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Interior Minister Democracy German Kassel June October 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

‘Pioneering journalist and trusted adviser to ge ..

3 seconds ago

US to Deploy Hypersonic Weapons on Attack Submarin ..

27 seconds ago

Putin Urges Businesses to Get Involved in Producti ..

28 seconds ago

TRA achieves BSI certification for safe working du ..

15 minutes ago

Italy Records Record 15,199 Covid-19 Cases in 24 H ..

32 seconds ago

FNC, Arab Parliament explore mechanism for joint c ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.