Berlin Expects Biden Administration To Engage More In Libyan, Ukrainian Crises Settlement

Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:17 PM

Berlin Expects Biden Administration to Engage More in Libyan, Ukrainian Crises Settlement

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday that he expected the new US administration to participate more actively in settling crises in Libya and Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday that he expected the new US administration to participate more actively in settling crises in Libya and Ukraine.

"[I expect] more involvement [from the new US administration] in Libya," Maas said at the Europe 2021 virtual conference organized by the Zeit newspaper.

The top diplomat added that the United States, with the capabilities and influence that it has, can make a significantly greater contribution than it has until now.

When asked about Berlin's expectations from the Biden administration in the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Maas noted that the US president raised this issue in a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week and indicated that Washington would be more involved in this conflict settlement.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Prospects for peace have been discussed in various formats, including during the meetings of the contact group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict.

