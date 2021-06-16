Berlin Expects Constructive Cooperation From Moscow to Resolve Donbas Conflict

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Germany expects constructive cooperation from Moscow to resolve the Donbas conflict, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday.

According to Seibert, the recent G7 summit discussed "expectations from Russia, and this is also true for us Germans, - constructive cooperation of Russia in the search for a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine, that is, in full implementation of the package of Minsk agreements."