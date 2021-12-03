(@imziishan)

Berlin expects Minsk to ensure long-term access of international organizations to migrants, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday

"We take note with concern of reports that Belarus still does not allow international charitable organizations on a permanent basis to visit people at the border .

.. We expect that the Belarusian side ... will indeed provide long-term access, as long as necessary, for these international organizations," Seibert told a briefing.