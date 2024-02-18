Berlin film fest grapples with Nazi past, far-right threat

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) This week's Berlin international film festival is wrestling on- and off-screen with the weight of the Nazi past and the menace of a resurgent far right.

The 74th Berlinale, as the event is known, has a reputation for confronting political realities head-on with high-profile movies and hot-tempered debates.

German director Julia von Heinz brought together an unlikely pair, US actor Lena Dunham and Britain's Stephen Fry, for her drama "Treasure" about a Holocaust survivor who returns to Poland with his journalist daughter.

Inspired by a true story, the film shows their journey following the fall of the Iron Curtain, after decades of family silence about the Nazi period.

Fry plays the seemingly jovial Edek searching for a connection with his uptight daughter Ruth (Dunham).

Their travels take them to Edek's childhood home in Lodz, where they make the chilling discovery that a family living in his old flat is still using his parents' porcelain tea service, silverware and a green velvet sofa they abandoned when they were deported.

Fearful it is the last chance to record his memories, Ruth convinces Edek to return to Auschwitz.