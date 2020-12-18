UrduPoint.com
Berlin Film Fest Postponed Until March, Competition Goes Online

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 09:10 PM

Berlin's international film festival said Friday it was postponing its February 2021 edition as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a brutal toll on the global entertainment industry

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Berlin's international film festival said Friday it was postponing its February 2021 edition as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a brutal toll on the global entertainment industry.

Usually Europe's first major cinema showcase of the year, the annual Berlinale, as the event is known, will now take place as a strictly digital event for industry players in March with its competition for the Golden Bear top prize to be held online.

Featured films would be screened for the public in June, the festival said in a statement.

More Stories From World

