Berlin Government Refuses To Say Who Pays For Navalny's Treatment - Politician

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 05:08 PM

Berlin Government Refuses to Say Who Pays for Navalny's Treatment - Politician

The Berlin authorities refuse to say who pays for the treatment that Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny receives in the Charite hospital, and who sponsors his bodyguards, according to a statement by Gunnar Lindemann, a member of Berlin's state parliament from the Alternative for Germany right-wing political party

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The Berlin authorities refuse to say who pays for the treatment that Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny receives in the Charite hospital, and who sponsors his bodyguards, according to a statement by Gunnar Lindemann, a member of Berlin's state parliament from the Alternative for Germany right-wing political party.

"Lindemann has submitted two written requests regarding Navalny's staying in Berlin. Answers of the Berlin Senate are become more and more abrupt ... Charite has allegedly not yet issued an invoice for Navalny's treatment, although the treatment has long ended. Apart from that, the Senate is not ready to provide exact information on who will cover these expenses ... The Senate does not want to tell who arranges Navalny's personal protection and who pays for that," Lindemann said in a statement, seen by Sputnik.

