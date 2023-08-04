Berlin Has No Information on Russian Forces Being Accountable for Nigerien Coup

The German government has no evidence that Russian forces had anything to do with the military coup in Niger, although they have long been active in neighboring countries, Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer said on Friday

Last weekend, the new Nigerien authorities urged people to protest against France, which had exercised colonial rule over Niger for more than 60 years, and demonstrators at the event waved Russian flags and chanted slogans in support of the military government and Russia.

"The Wagner Group and other Russian security forces have been active around Niger for a long time.

This is true for Mali and Burkina Faso. But we have no evidence that Russian forces played a role in the putsch in Niamey," Fischer said.

The coup itself does not look like it was prepared long in advance, which is another argument against the Russian involvement, Fischer added.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew. The guard's commander, Gen, Abdourahamane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the head of caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland.