Berlin Has Not Banned Siemens From Equipment Supplies To Rosatom's Akkuyu NPP - Company

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 11:54 PM

Siemens Energy, in response to a request from RIA Novosti, denied reports of a refusal to issue a permit to the company to supply equipment for the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which is being built by Russia's Rosatom in Turkey

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Siemens Energy, in response to a request from RIA Novosti, denied reports of a refusal to issue a permit to the company to supply equipment for the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which is being built by Russia's Rosatom in Turkey.

Earlier, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported citing sources that the German authorities had not given Siemens Energy the necessary permission to supply equipment to the Akkuyu NPP in Turkey. The publication suggested that the German authorities were afraid of equipment re-export to Russia.

"I'm afraid the Russian media was not entirely accurate. The Federal Office for Economics and Export Control (BAFA) is responsible for this, which simply has not yet made a decision on the application," a Siemens spokesperson said.

