Berlin Has So Far Nothing To Announce About Negotiations With US On Nord Stream 2

Berlin Has So Far Nothing to Announce About Negotiations With US on Nord Stream 2

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Berlin-Washington talks on the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 project are ongoing and some progress has been made but the German government has so far nothing to announce on the issue, government deputy spokesperson Martina Fietz said on Wednesday.

The media has reported that the US and Germany may announce that they have reached an agreement on Nord Stream 2 soon.

"As Federal Chancellor [Angela Merkel] said, the federal government is in talks with the US authorities on this issue.

In recent months, there have been intensive negotiations, and lately, there has been good progress. We are sure that we will be able to report more soon, but for now I ask for your understanding that we cannot say anything more," Fietz said at a press conference.

German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said that there are no updates about the issue.

"If we have details on this issue, we will promptly make an announcement. I'm sure it will be possible soon," Burger said.

