Berlin Hopes EU Will Finalize Sanctions on Belarusian Officials Already Next Week

(@FahadShabbir)

The German government hopes that the European Union will finalize its sanctions on Belarusian officials already next week, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Adebahr, said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The German government hopes that the European Union will finalize its sanctions on Belarusian officials already next week, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Adebahr, said on Monday.

"We are working hard in the EU for coordinating the package of targeted sanctions against those responsible for falsifications in the [Belarusian presidential] election. The [EU] foreign ministers will hold talks in Brussels next Monday, they will discuss this," Adebahr said at a briefing, adding that there are currently no guarantees that the sanctions will be finalized at this meeting.

"We will welcome it, and we are working on it," Adebahr went on to say, stressing that Berlin "sees the need to and wants to urgently implement the Belarus sanctions."

When asked whether Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will be slapped with sanctions, the German Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said there was no final decision yet.

"The foreign ministers will discuss at their talks on Monday whether we should increase pressure on the Belarusian government and Lukashenko in particular, and how we should do it," Adebahr explained.