Berlin Hopes Travel Between Russia, Germany Will Resume In Foreseeable Future - Diplomat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:19 AM

Berlin Hopes Travel Between Russia, Germany Will Resume in Foreseeable Future - Diplomat

Germany hopes that full-scale travel with Russia, including direct commercial flights, will be allowed in the foreseeable future, Viktor Richter, a secretary of the political department of the German Embassy in Moscow, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Germany hopes that full-scale travel with Russia, including direct commercial flights, will be allowed in the foreseeable future, Viktor Richter, a secretary of the political department of the German Embassy in Moscow, said on Thursday.

"We, of course, aim to make trips [to and from Russia] possible again on a European scale in the foreseeable future," Richter said at the Potsdam Meetings conference, adding that the principle of reciprocity should be respected as well.

At the same time, the diplomat said that he was not ready to give an exact prognosis on when flights would resume, and recalled that the European Union has adopted clear criteria before bloc's borders could be opened for a certain country the ratio of new coronavirus cases should be lower than 16 for 100,000 people over the course of past 14 days.

"In the European Union, these criteria are mostly met, while Russia has higher statistics, but we are observing optimistic trends and positive development of the situation with the coronavirus in Russia. So I assume that, at some point, Russia will fulfill these criteria and the borders will open," Richter said.

The diplomat specified that Berlin is coordinating its actions with other European countries.

Russia banned commercial flights to foreign destinations in late March amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At the moment, Moscow only allows repatriation, cargo and humanitarian flights.

