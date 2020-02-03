Berlin Hopes UNSC Resolution on Libya Will Help Stop Support to Warring Parties

Germany hopes that the UN Security Council resolution on Libya, which is set to reinforce the results of the recent Berlin conference on the matter, will force outside nations to stop supporting the warring parties in the North African nation, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said

"The system of the Berlin process is structured so that those who support the parties to the civil conflict must stop doing this. This has not happened so far," Maas said late on Sunday, as aired by the German broadcaster ZDF.

He added that he hoped the adoption of a Security Council resolution would change the situation by making it clear that it was unacceptable to support any party to the conflict.

The minister also recalled that the first session of the military committee on Libya would be held in Geneva over the coming days.

The meeting will be focused on developing a complete ceasefire so that the agreements of the Berlin conference could be gradually implemented.

On January 19, Berlin hosted an international conference on Libyan reconciliation that was attended by 16 states and entities, including Turkey, Russia and the United States. The conference resulted in a joint communique in which the signatories pledged to refrain aiding either of the warring parties and observe the arms embargo on Libya.

Libya has been torn apart between the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) of Fayez Sarraj and the rival Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar since 2011 after the ouster and assassination of then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. Tensions escalated last year after the LNA began its operation to retake the GNA-held capital of Tripoli.