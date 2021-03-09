Berlin Hopes US, Germany Can Return to Joint Approach on Targeted Sanctions - Maas

Berlin expects that the United States and Germany can go back to the joint approach of targeted sanctions against Russia and China that collapsed in the past four years, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said during an event at the Brookings Institution on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Berlin expects that the United States and Germany can go back to the joint approach of targeted sanctions against Russia and China that collapsed in the past four years, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said during an event at the Brookings Institution on Tuesday.

"We have responded to Moscow's and Beijing's crackdown on civil society and their violations of international law, and I hope that we can return to a joint transatlantic approach on targeted sanctions after that approach fell apart in the last four years," he said.

Maas posed the question on what the response should be to creating a level playing field with an "ever more challenging confrontational China" and "ever more aggressive and repressive Russia"

"Answering these questions will be essential to the future of our alliance.

Strengthening NATO's political role will be an important step. But what is even more important is that we commit to a joint approach. To me that means pushing back wherever Russia, China or others threatening our security, prosperity, democracy, human rights and international law," he said.

Maas emphasized that Germany massively invested in European defense and security last year.

Since 2014, Germany's defense spending grew by 69 percent and the country will stick to that part, he said.