UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Hopes Williams Remains UN Special Envoy For Libya - German Permanent Representative

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 01:30 AM

Berlin Hopes Williams Remains UN Special Envoy for Libya - German Permanent Representative

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Berlin hopes that Stephanie Willams, UN Acting Special Envoy for Libya, will stay in her post following the refusal of Nickolay Mladenov to assume the position, Germany's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Christoph Heusgen said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"I just hope that Stephanie Williams, the Acting Special Representative, can be convinced of maybe staying on," Heusgen said.

Earlier in the day, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that Special Coordinator for the middle East peace process Mladenov in a letter to UN chief Antonio Guterres informed that he would not take up the role due to personal reasons and will resign from the United Nations after December 31.

Mladenov has long been considered for the position, and last week, the UN Security Council approved his appointment as a new Special Envoy for Libya.

Since March, Williams has been serving as Acting Special Envoy following the resignation of Ghassan Salame, who cited stress as the reason to step down.

"This is an extremely tough job, and I have to really commend what Stephanie Williams has done in the absence, after Ghassan Salame stepped down," Heusgen said.

Under Williams' leadership, Libya's warring parties - the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) - signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement on October 23 during the United Nations-facilitated commission talks in Geneva.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Job Germany Berlin Geneva Libya Middle East March October December Post From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

At request of Pfizer, Ministry of Health announces ..

16 minutes ago

UNHCR, Air Arabia launch advocacy campaign to mark ..

31 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends MoI Virtual 1st Forum for S ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Fatwa Council says it’s permissible to use C ..

1 hour ago

Putin, Macron Reaffirm Commitment to Developing Co ..

1 hour ago

Newborns Gain Protection From COVID-19 When Moms G ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.