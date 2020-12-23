Berlin Hopes Williams Remains UN Special Envoy for Libya - German Permanent Representative

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Berlin hopes that Stephanie Willams, UN Acting Special Envoy for Libya, will stay in her post following the refusal of Nickolay Mladenov to assume the position, Germany's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Christoph Heusgen said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"I just hope that Stephanie Williams, the Acting Special Representative, can be convinced of maybe staying on," Heusgen said.

Earlier in the day, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that Special Coordinator for the middle East peace process Mladenov in a letter to UN chief Antonio Guterres informed that he would not take up the role due to personal reasons and will resign from the United Nations after December 31.

Mladenov has long been considered for the position, and last week, the UN Security Council approved his appointment as a new Special Envoy for Libya.

Since March, Williams has been serving as Acting Special Envoy following the resignation of Ghassan Salame, who cited stress as the reason to step down.

"This is an extremely tough job, and I have to really commend what Stephanie Williams has done in the absence, after Ghassan Salame stepped down," Heusgen said.

Under Williams' leadership, Libya's warring parties - the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) - signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement on October 23 during the United Nations-facilitated commission talks in Geneva.