Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Tests carried out on Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny indicate poisoning, according to Berlin's Charite hospital where he was admitted for treatment at the weekend.

"The clinical findings indicate intoxication by a substance from the cholinesterase inhibitor group," the hospital said in a statement on Monday.

"The outcome of the disease remains uncertain and late effects, especially in the area of the nervous system, cannot be excluded at this time," it added.