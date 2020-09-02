Berlin Hospital Says Poisoning Symptoms in Russian Opposition Politician Navalny Waning

Berlin's Charite Hospital said on Wednesday that symptoms of poisoning in Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny were gradually subsiding but his condition remained serious

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Berlin's Charite Hospital said on Wednesday that symptoms of poisoning in Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny were gradually subsiding but his condition remained serious.

The German government said earlier in the day that tests performed on the 44-year-old's samples provided proof that he had been exposed to a nerve agent from the Novichok group.

"The health condition of Alexei Navalny, who has been treated in Charite University Hospital Berlin since August 22, 2020, remains serious.

The symptoms triggered by what has been confirmed as a poisoning with a cholinesterase inhibitor are waning. The reason for this is a gradual regeneration of cholinesterase activity," the clinic said.

Navalny remains in intensive care and is on a ventilator, according to a press release. The hospital expects his treatment to take a long time. It does not rule out a long-term effect on his health. Navalny's doctors are in close contact with his wife.