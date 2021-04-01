UrduPoint.com
Berlin Imposes Curfew Starting From Friday Due To COVID-19 - Mayor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 06:20 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Berlin is imposing a curfew from 09:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m. starting from Friday, which envisions a ban on outdoors gatherings of more than two people in this time frame, due to COVID-19, Mayor Michael Muller said on Thursday.

"I know that for many this [curfew] will become another significant restriction, will again become a serious obstacle. But it must be said clearly: infections are transmitted through direct contact," the mayor said when commenting on the decision of city authorities.

