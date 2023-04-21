Berlin in Contact With Moscow on Diplomatic Staff Issue - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The German government is in contact with Moscow on the issues of diplomatic missions' personnel, a source in the German Foreign Ministry told RIA Novosti on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Germany has initiated another reduction of Russian diplomatic staff in the country.

"The Federal Government is in contact with the Russian side on personnel issues of the relevant diplomatic missions abroad," the source said.