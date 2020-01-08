Berlin in Contact With Tehran to Determine if Germans Were on Board UIA Boeing 737

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Germany's Federal Foreign Office is in close contact with Tehran in efforts to determine whether there were German citizens aboard the Boeing 737 plane that crashed earlier on Wednesday in Iran, a spokesperson from the office told Sputnik.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day that there were three German citizens, along with 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghan nationals and three UK citizens on board the Ukraine International Airlines' plane.

"The [German] Federal Foreign Office and our Embassy in Tehran are in close contact with the relevant authorities to determine whether there were German citizens aboard the aircraft," the spokesperson said.

The Boeing 737 plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport killing all passengers and crew on board. Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council has said that a total of 168 people had registered for the flight and there were nine crew members on board. According to the Iran Red Crescent Society, 179 people died in the crash, including 32 foreigners.