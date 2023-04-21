Berlin Initiates Another Reduction of Russian Diplomatic Staff in Germany - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Germany has initiated another reduction of Russian diplomatic staff in the country, Moscow will respond to the move, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"The German side initiated another reduction of the Russian diplomatic presence in Germany.

Berlin thus deliberately continues to follow the path of negative escalation in our already very difficult bilateral relations," the source said, adding that Moscow "will not leave it without consequences."