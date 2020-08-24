UrduPoint.com
Berlin International Film Festival Unveils Gender-Neutral Acting Awards

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:09 PM

Berlinale, one of the world's largest film festivals held annually in Germany, will stop awarding separate prizes to actors and actresses starting next year, its director duo announced Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Berlinale, one of the world's largest film festivals held annually in Germany, will stop awarding separate prizes to actors and actresses starting next year, its director duo announced Monday.

The festival awards a Golden Bear for best film and seven Silver Bears, including for acting, screenplay and directing. The two acting prizes to be introduced in 2021 will be for best leading performance and best supporting performance.

"We believe that not separating the awards in the acting field according to gender comprises a signal for a more gender-sensitive awareness in the film industry," Berlinale directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a joint statement.

The Berlinale 2021 is being planned as a physical festival, it was also confirmed. The organizers said it would take place "in accordance with the then-applicable rules and regulations" to ensure the greatest possible security as the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

