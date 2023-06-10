Berlin Investigating What Role Warsaw-Based Firm Played in Nord Stream Attacks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Germany is investigating why a yacht linked to the attacks on Nord Stream gas pipelines was rented by a Warsaw-based travel agency from "a network of Ukrainian-owned front companies" with suspected links to Ukrainian intelligence, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources.

A Wall Street Journal reporter visited the company's registered address in Warsaw, the report noted, adding that there was no one in the office and no signs indicated the company's existence.

In addition, the sources added that security cameras in a German port spotted a white van with Polish license plates that was used to supply Andromeda's crew, the newspaper reported.