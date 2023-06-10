UrduPoint.com

Berlin Investigating What Role Warsaw-Based Firm Played In Nord Stream Attacks - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Berlin Investigating What Role Warsaw-Based Firm Played in Nord Stream Attacks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Germany is investigating why a yacht linked to the attacks on Nord Stream gas pipelines was rented by a Warsaw-based travel agency from "a network of Ukrainian-owned front companies" with suspected links to Ukrainian intelligence, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources.

A Wall Street Journal reporter visited the company's registered address in Warsaw, the report noted, adding that there was no one in the office and no signs indicated the company's existence.

In addition, the sources added that security cameras in a German port spotted a white van with Polish license plates that was used to supply Andromeda's crew, the newspaper reported.

Related Topics

German Company Germany Nord Warsaw Van Gas From

Recent Stories

UN Deputy Secretary-General urges world to take a ..

UN Deputy Secretary-General urges world to take a quantum leap in climate action

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan fulfils all necessary conditions of IMF: ..

Pakistan fulfils all necessary conditions of IMF: Dar

11 hours ago
 Minor boy crushed to death in road mishap

Minor boy crushed to death in road mishap

11 hours ago
 Accused of May 9 tragedy to be brought to justice: ..

Accused of May 9 tragedy to be brought to justice: Caretaker minister

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.